ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.64

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 54958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $206,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

