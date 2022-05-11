Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 613.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,806 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

ADBE traded up $16.12 on Tuesday, hitting $393.03. 5,333,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.94 and its 200 day moving average is $522.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

