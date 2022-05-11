Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $111,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.