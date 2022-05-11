Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $13.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.33. 3,820,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,112. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.94 and a 200 day moving average of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.