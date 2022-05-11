Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,898 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.03. 5,333,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.