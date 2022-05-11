Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Adecoagro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

