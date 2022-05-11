ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 24,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,761. The company has a market cap of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

