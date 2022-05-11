Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 6,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,908. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $230.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

