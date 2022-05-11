AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 31,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $11,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

