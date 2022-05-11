AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 61,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

