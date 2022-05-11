Adam W. Woodard Sells 2,211 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

