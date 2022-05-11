ACoconut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,246.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. ACoconut has a market cap of $234,700.16 and $32,246.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.