Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,242. The company has a market cap of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,910,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

