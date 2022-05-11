Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $240.45. 3,014,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.79 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.