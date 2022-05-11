Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 121,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 31,366,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,703,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

