Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. 21,066,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,879. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

