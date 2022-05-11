Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 655 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $18.47 on Tuesday, reaching $581.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

