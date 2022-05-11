Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 22,915 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 147.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,972. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.76 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.