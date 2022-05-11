Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,109. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.48 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.96.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

