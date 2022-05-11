Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,360 shares of company stock worth $18,445,293. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 137,176,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,710,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

