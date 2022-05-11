Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

