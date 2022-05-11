Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Equifax by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $8.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.56. 929,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.20 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.32.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.