Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

DLTR stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,599. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

