Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.65. 1,610,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.57. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $269.97. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

