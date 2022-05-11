Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 973,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

