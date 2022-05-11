Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.