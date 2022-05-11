Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 90,235 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,235 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 8,876,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

