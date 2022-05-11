Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 18,312 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

