Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 11,416 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.91. 1,559,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,565. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

