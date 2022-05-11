Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

