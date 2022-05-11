Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 9,790 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 387.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Gartner stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.77. The company had a trading volume of 864,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

