Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ACHL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,485. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
