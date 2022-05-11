Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Infosys worth $89,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 8,470,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,382,689. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

