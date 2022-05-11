Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $71.69 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Flowers Foods worth $71,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 1,150,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,990. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

