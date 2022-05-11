Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Discover Financial Services worth $95,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.63. 1,278,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,227. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.