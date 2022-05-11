Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 773,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

