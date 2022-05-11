Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $4,130,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

