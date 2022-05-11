AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 3,360,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,390,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $4,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.