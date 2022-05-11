AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

