8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Announces Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of EGHT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,252. The company has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.
In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.