8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Announces Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,252. The company has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

