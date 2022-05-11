$691.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $691.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.20 million and the highest is $694.70 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $638.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. 590,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

