6,400 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,114. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.