$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to post sales of $6.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

