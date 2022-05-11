$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to report $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year sales of $25.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 769,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,968,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.7% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.11. 63,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,551. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.