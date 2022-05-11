599,994 Shares in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.09% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $9,278,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,440,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $6,413,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $9,250,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPA remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

