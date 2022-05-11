5,959 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

BATS BBEU traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,372 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

