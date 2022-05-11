58,714 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ciena by 68.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.