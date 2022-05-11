$579.67 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $579.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.15 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $515.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $189.62. The company had a trading volume of 690,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.12. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

