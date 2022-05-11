57,542 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

