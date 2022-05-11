548,866 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 548,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.